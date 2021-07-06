Unsettled Summer Pattern as Elsa Moves Northward

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday starting off with a mostly cloudy sky across the Valley as tropical moisture surges northward ahead of Elsa moving toward the Southeast. Humidity will keep running high this week, even long after the system departs Georgia. Ahead of the system approaching South Georgia and North Florida, hit-or-miss storms will fire up late this afternoon and evening. Rain coverage will stay around 40-50% through early next week as the weather pattern stays unsettled. For tomorrow though, the heaviest rain from Elsa will stay well to the southeast of us, but still anticipate some showers and storms at times with no major concerns with windy conditions here in the Valley at least.

Temperatures will hang out in the 80s for the most part through the end of the work week, but low 90s look like a possibility again for the weekend and into next week – much more seasonable for July. We should transition back to a 20-30% coverage of showers and storms each afternoon and evening early next week. Past Elsa, no other tropical concerns in the immediate future!

