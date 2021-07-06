Business Break
Youth vaccine hesitancy in the Chattahoochee valley

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People across the Chattahoochee valley spoke about vaccine hesitancy in regards to children. We received mixed responses.

Some people feel getting most everyone vaccinated is the only way to reach herd immunity, but some parents are completely against vaccinating their kids.

Healthcare officials warn the Delta variant of the coronavirus is more contagious than other strains, and could leave a lot of uncertainty for those parents considering summer camp or sending their kids back to school.

“Why? What is there such an urgency for all the kids to be back in school for or getting the vaccine?,” said Alex Battle.

“Everybody wants to say, we don’t know the impacts of vaccinations but we do know the impacts of vaccinations, and that’s people not getting sick,” said Nathan Bradley, another Columbus resident.

Currently, children 12 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

