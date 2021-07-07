Atlanta school administrator charged in Colquitt Co. molestation incident

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An Atlanta school administrator was charged in a Colquitt County child molestation incident, according to Colquitt County investigators.

Ereco Maddox, 46, was charged with one count of child molestation, two counts of sodomy and one count of interference with child custody on June 26.

Investigators said the charges stem from an incident with a victim under 16.

On June 26, investigators said the victim’s mother called 911 after another child said the victim was missing around 1:30-2 a.m.

The victim returned home shortly after that call and before deputies showed up. The child told deputies Maddox picked him from the house, took him to a hotel in Moultrie and then brought him back to the house, according to investigators.

The victim told deputies the hotel and room number. Both the victim and their mother also told deputies about the car, a black SUV, that Maddox was driving.

Investigators said within 30 minutes after the 911 call, deputies found Maddox at the hotel and arrested him.

Maddox told investigators that he was a school administrator in the Atlanta area, according to law enforcement.

Investigators found that Maddox and the child had contact through a dating app.

Law enforcement confirmed through hotel video surveillance what the child told them that they and Maddox entered the room at the same time.

Maddox is no longer in the Colquitt County Jail, according to investigators.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.