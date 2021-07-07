Auburn city leaders discuss parking deck fee, Juneteenth during council meeting

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City Council held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss a number of issues.

Auburn University announced the completion of the first in-person orientation since the pandemic began. Auburn also announced the university’s first African American drum major.

The council also discussed implementing a fee for the Wright Street parking deck; it was voted on and approved.

“What we’re attempting to do here, as downtown continues to change - we have a $16 million asset sitting on the ground and parking does not pay for itself except for at airports and hospitals. The attempt here is to be good stewards of the city’s money,” said Meagan Crouch, city manager.

Council Dixon also proposed to add Juneteenth to the list of city holidays.

