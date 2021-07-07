Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chatt-a-Hoots back on track with win over Wild Things

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two days after being swept by the Alpharetta Aviators, the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots bounced back with a 6-0 win over the Waleska Wild Thing on Monday.

Columbus is now 6-10 on the season, good enough for ninth place in the Sunbelt Baseball League. The top eight teams make the postseason.

The Hoots and Wild Things play again on Wednesday night at Reinhardt University. The winner controls the 8th spot in the standings.

For more details, please click on the video above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a car crash.
Columbus police, EMS on scene of car, 18-wheeler crash on 13th St.
Woman dies following afternoon shooting on Milgen Rd. in Columbus
A two-vehicle crash has left the road blocked near mile marker 109 on Alabama 51 in Lee County.
Alabama Hwy 51 reopens after two-vehicle crash in Lee Co.
UPDATE: Missing Columbus man found safe
The drive-thru line was wrapped around the building for Whataburger's opening day.
Whataburger opens first Opelika location

Latest News

Chatt-a-Hoots honor military personnel
Former University of Georgia football coach Mark Richt tweeted Thursday he has been diagnosed...
Former UGA football coach Mark Richt reveals he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease
2 college athletes in Alabama announce NIL endorsement deals
Carver girls basketball holds ring ceremony
Carver girls basketball holds ring ceremony