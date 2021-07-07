Chatt-a-Hoots back on track with win over Wild Things

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two days after being swept by the Alpharetta Aviators, the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots bounced back with a 6-0 win over the Waleska Wild Thing on Monday.

Columbus is now 6-10 on the season, good enough for ninth place in the Sunbelt Baseball League. The top eight teams make the postseason.

The Hoots and Wild Things play again on Wednesday night at Reinhardt University. The winner controls the 8th spot in the standings.

