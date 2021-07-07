Columbus police arrest suspect in Milgen Rd. murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Tuesday evening murder.

On July 6 at approximately 4:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of Milgen Rd. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Davita Mims suffering from a gunshot wound. Mims was later pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Probable cause was established to charge 36-year-old Jean Richelieu with murder. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Zach Cole at (706) 225-4295 or email him at zcole@columbusga.org.

