Columbus police searching for suspect in St. Mary’s Rd. hit and run involving a pedestrian

Advertisement

The Columbus Police Department is searching for a hit and run suspect.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a hit and run suspect.

On June 27 at approximately 8 p.m., police responded to St. Mary’s Road and Longwood Lane in reference to a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as dark colored 2015-2018 Honda Civic with a paper tag. The vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side. It may also have windshield damage. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on St. Mary’s Rd. toward the Bunker Hill area.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact Corporal Bobby Jackson at (706) 225-4065 or bobbyjackson@columbusga.org.

