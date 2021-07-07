Elsa Bringing Rain/Gusty Winds; Improvements by Week’s End

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re keeping our eye on Elsa as the tropical storm moves to our south and east. This will impact coastal areas of Georgia and the Carolinas, but the only big impacts close to home will be enhanced rain chances for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday. The mugginess will be up, and that will probably stick around for the foreseeable future. Going into the end of the week and the weekend, the rain coverage will back off a bit - down to around 30-50% - meaning some folks will stay dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and others may pick up some showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Next week, I expect the rain coverage to stay generally in the 20-40% range with the driest days being Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will hold in the lower 90s, but we may see some upper 80s on days that see more showers and storms. Lows across the board will generally be in the lower 70s.

