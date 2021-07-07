Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Elsa Bringing Rain/Gusty Winds; Improvements by Week’s End

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re keeping our eye on Elsa as the tropical storm moves to our south and east. This will impact coastal areas of Georgia and the Carolinas, but the only big impacts close to home will be enhanced rain chances for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday. The mugginess will be up, and that will probably stick around for the foreseeable future. Going into the end of the week and the weekend, the rain coverage will back off a bit - down to around 30-50% - meaning some folks will stay dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and others may pick up some showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Next week, I expect the rain coverage to stay generally in the 20-40% range with the driest days being Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will hold in the lower 90s, but we may see some upper 80s on days that see more showers and storms. Lows across the board will generally be in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman ID’d in fatal shooting on Milgen Rd. in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a car crash.
Columbus police, EMS on scene of car, 18-wheeler crash on 13th St.
Handcuffs
Columbus police arrest suspect in Milgen Rd. murder
Gene Siller
Witnessing a crime cost Ga. golf pro his life, police believe
The drive-thru line was wrapped around the building for Whataburger's opening day.
Whataburger opens first Opelika location

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Unsettled Weather Around as Elsa Passes to the East
Wednesday AM WX
Wednesday Weather on the Go
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall
Derek Kinkade
Rain Chances Going Up