Georgia man dies after being severely injured by fireworks

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAPOOSA, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man has died after he was injured by fireworks.

Trevor White died early Sunday after an injury in Tallapoosa. Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams says White and friends gathered late Saturday to shoot fireworks at a home. State Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King says the 23-year-old man was holding the launch tube over his head. A shell that fired hit White in the torso and he suffered what officials describe as massive trauma.

Haralson County Coroner Patty Hutcheson says White was taken to a hospital in Bremen where he died early July 4.

Insurance Department spokesperson Weston Burleson says White’s death is the only fireworks-related injury the department investigated over July 4.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

