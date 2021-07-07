New trash pickup service coming to Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Change is in the works for the way trash is collected in rural Lee County.

Lee County residents will soon say goodbye to the to pungent smell of trash and sight of litter around the county’s 15 trash dumping sites.

Right now, residents have to take their household garbage to one of over a dozen dump sites throughout the county.

“I’ve been waiting for it, actually, because I am one of the people who like - I don’t want to go down to that stinking dump,” said Shaw McCoy.

After Lee County commissioners voted to amend the old solid waste plan, the county will now be providing curbside trash pick up and getting rid of trash dumps by the beginning of next year.

“It has definitely been a long time coming and we are just trying to answer the people’s request,” said Richard Lagrand.

Director of Environmental Services John McDonald says the sites are becoming a big problem with illegal dumping and also staffing each site. “We do see a lot of abuse of the sites and they get very overwhelmed.”

He also says there will be no change in cost for the first two years. “We run the system for one, if not two years, to get a good cost assessment for it.”

Although some people are happy, others are not

”If I had a choice, I would keep the dump out here,” said Evelyn Dupree.

While Lee County has not been providing this service, ViroTek, a local curbside trash pick up company, has been for eight years now.

“We provide services for citizens that stay outside of the city limits,” said Willy Philpot of ViroTek.

McDonald says the new changes will not take place until the beginning of next year.

