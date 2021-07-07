Purchase of new Phenix City police vehicles approved by city council

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City City Council approved nearly $200,000 Wednesday morning to go towards the purchase of six 2021 Ford Explorers.

The vehicles are for the Phenix City police fleet and thanks to the pandemic, it may be a while before you’ll see those SUVs on the streets.

Microchip shortages have many vehicles on backorder right now, and the city is buying ahead for anticipated needs down the road.

“First of all we’re grateful that we have the monies,” said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe. “Second of all with the environment we’re in COVID won’t let us be great. That’s a phrase I got from my wife. Because of that, everything is backordered. The supply chain has been broken some, so what we’re trying to do is get ahead of the game.”

The city also approved a purchase of almost $270,000 for cameras that can inspect sewer and water pipes. That item is also on backorder at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.