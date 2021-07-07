Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sheriff: Lift, electric saw used to damage Confederate monument

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has strung police tape around a Confederate monument in Tuskegee after an apparent effort by some to either damage or remove it from the town square Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sheriff André Brunson, the incident involved former longtime Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford, who now holds a seat on the city council, as well as another person who was not identified by name.

“Johnny Ford was up on a lift, him and another guy,“ the sheriff said, pointing at the statue now partially covered in a blue tarp, “and they were cutting the leg of the statue, trying to take the statue down.”

The sheriff said Ford was using some type of electric saw while standing in a lift with a bucket that had lifted him up next to the statue.

Charges will be filed against both Ford and the other person, the sheriff said, who added that while he believes the initial cut was made by the other person, he said Ford was on the lift.

The monument is located in the 100 block of Tuskegee’s Main Street and has long been a source of controversy in the predominantly African American city. It has been the target of vandalism on multiple occasions including in 2020, 2017, 2015.

Students from Tuskegee University tried and failed to remove the statue in the 1960s, but it has continued to stand since it was placed in 1906 in the square owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a park that was originally built for whites only.

WSFA 12 News has reached to both Ford and the United Daughters of the Confederacy but has not gotten a response on the matter from either at this time.

Removal of the monument would be a violation of the controversial Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, passed by the state legislature in 2017.

A spokesperson for the Alabama attorney general’s office said it did not have any information on any incidents in Tuskegee, but did say a violation of the act is punishable by a one-time fine of $25,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman ID’d in fatal shooting on Milgen Rd. in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a car crash.
Columbus police, EMS on scene of car, 18-wheeler crash on 13th St.
Handcuffs
Columbus police arrest suspect in Milgen Rd. murder
Gene Siller
Witnessing a crime cost Ga. golf pro his life, police believe
The drive-thru line was wrapped around the building for Whataburger's opening day.
Whataburger opens first Opelika location

Latest News

The Columbus Police Department is searching for a hit and run suspect.
Columbus police searching for suspect in St. Mary’s Rd. hit and run involving a pedestrian
Police release new details on bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Phenix City
Purchase of new Phenix City police vehicles approved by city council
DRIVERLESS CARS
LEGAL BREAK - DRIVERLESS CARS
Handcuffs
Columbus police arrest suspect in Milgen Rd. murder