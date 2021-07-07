Unsettled Weather Around as Elsa Passes to the East

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After briefly strengthening into a hurricane, Elsa is once again a strong tropical storm this morning, bringing heavy rain and windy conditions up the I-75 corridor in Florida. The storm will pass to the south and east of the Valley today, and fortunately we will be on the “drier” western side of the circulation; however, all of the tropical moisture around will help to spark more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, so keep the umbrella and WTVM Weather app nearby today. We’ll keep rain coverage around 40-60% through Friday before dropping down to 30-40% coverage by the weekend and into next week, when the forecast hasn’t been trending quiet as wet nor unsettled. Even on the days with the highest rain coverage though, no single day looks to be a washout; there will still be some dry weather at times—albeit likely mostly cloudy too. Afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid 80s today and tomorrow, but we should gradually warm up and be back near 90 over the weekend and next week, when a more typical summertime pattern resumes. Even once Elsa exits the Southeast, tropical moisture will linger in its wake – though we would expect nothing less for July!

