Waverly Hall swears in new police chief

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Waverly Hall in Harris County has a new police chief.

Officer Jason Durham has been promoted to the position after serving on the Waverly Hall police force for the last 3 years. 38-year old Durham was sworn in yesterday evening at City Hall.

Before coming to Waverly Hall, Durham was an officer on the Clark-Atlanta police force.

Waverly Hall has been without a chief since last October when former Chief Michael Spencer retired.

