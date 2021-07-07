Waverly Hall swears in new police chief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Waverly Hall in Harris County has a new police chief.

Officer Jason Durham has been promoted to the position after serving on the Waverly Hall police force for the last 3 years. 38-year old Durham was sworn in yesterday evening at City Hall.

Before coming to Waverly Hall, Durham was an officer on the Clark-Atlanta police force.

Waverly Hall has been without a chief since last October when former Chief Michael Spencer retired.

