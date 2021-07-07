Woman dies following afternoon shooting on Milgen Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left a woman dead.

According to police, the shooting happened at Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen near the 5700 block of Milgen Rd. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Coroner Charles Newton confirmed to News Leader 9 that the victim is a 33-year-old African American female. Her body is being sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

