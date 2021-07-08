Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a Tuscaloosa physician has been recovered from the rubble of a condominium building collapse that happened late last month near Miami, Florida.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed late Wednesday evening that the body of 58-year-old Dr. Gary Cohen was recovered Wednesday.

Dr. Cohen was a physician at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. He was initially reported missing soon after the collapse of the building in late June.

Dr. Cohen’s brother was also reported missing in the collapse, but he has not yet been located.

