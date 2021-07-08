Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police on scene of fatal crash near University Ave., Macon Rd.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash.
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash.

The incident happened Thursday morning, July 8, near Macon Road and University Avenue. All lanes are blocked from the crash.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

The crash is expected to be clear by 9 a.m., according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

Stay with News Leader 9 as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman ID’d in fatal shooting on Milgen Rd. in Columbus
Handcuffs
Columbus police arrest suspect in Milgen Rd. murder
Georgia man dies after being severely injured by fireworks
Russell County couple warns COVID-19 pandemic is not over
Russell County couple warns COVID-19 pandemic is not over
Columbus police searching for suspect in St. Mary’s Rd. hit and run involving a pedestrian
Columbus police searching for suspect in St. Mary’s Rd. hit and run involving a pedestrian

Latest News

MILITARY MATTERS: Boy raising thousands of dollars and scoops for troops
MILITARY MATTERS: Boy raising thousands of dollars and scoops for troops
Lee Co. Commission meets with “Investing in Alabama’s Counties” program, could receive millions
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it