Columbus police on scene of fatal crash near University Ave., Macon Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash.

The incident happened Thursday morning, July 8, near Macon Road and University Avenue. All lanes are blocked from the crash.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

The crash is expected to be clear by 9 a.m., according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

Stay with News Leader 9 as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.