CPD makes arrest in April murder investigation

(VNL)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in an April murder investigation.

Police say 33-year-old Quinton Williams was arrested Wednesday, July 7 in connection with the murder of Demetrius Daniels. Williams will have Recorder’s Court preliminary hearing Friday at 9 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case should contact Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or email him at robertnicholas@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637.

