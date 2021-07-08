Ga. DPH warns of Delta variant, standard COVID cases dropping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is making headlines around the world. The highly transmissible form of the virus has now been detected in Muscogee County.

, Dr. Beverley Townsend, the West Central Health Director, tells me the good news is the standard strain of COVID cases in our region is so low, that they no longer have to publish case counts, like this, on a weekly basis. However, the new fight is now focused on variants.

DR. Townsend “Life happens and that’s what the pandemic was like… we just had to deal with it and make it something palette able.”

Dr. Beverley Townsend, the West Central Health District’s Medical Director says its been a climatic battle in the fight against COVID-19 over the last year.

Dr. Beverley Townsend West Central Health Director “It is whatever that worked for that moment. We had to make a difference because if it didn’t work we had to go back to the drawing board. We had to make it work…”

Countless COVID testing clinics eventually had to vaccinate people months later. The efforts led to health officals inoculatting many people with life-saving medicine. Now their Starting a new chapter, or closing one rather by no longer publishing weekly COVID reports.

Pamela Kirkland Columbus Health Department Spokeswoman “It is a good thing, that we don’t have to update every week because the numbers are leveling off…”

But the fight is not yet over.

Dr. Jesse Couk Piedmont Infectious Disease Expert “The delta variant is now the dominant strain in the Country and soon in Georgia.”

Health officials who study mutations in live viruses say the Delta variant is mutating and adapting rapidly. And new strains will continue to emerge.

Dr. Bechara Choucair White House Vaccinations Coordinator “Now, the good news about the Delta variant is that we know vaccines work. So now we have one more reason for people to get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.