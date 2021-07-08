Hit or Miss Storms, Heat, & Humidity Ahead

Business Break
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The big theme of the forecast in the next few days will be ‘no big changes’ - with no major shifts in the weather pattern, we will see the same kind of forecast through the weekend and early next week: hit or miss afternoon and evening storms with the rain coverage around 30-40%, highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and lows back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. I think by the Tuesday-Thursday time-frame next week, we should be a little bit drier which will allow temperatures to climb a few degrees more on those days with mainly the lower 90s. The tropics remain quiet, other than Tropical Storm Elsa - it continues to spin away in the Middle Atlantic states, moving off to the north and east. Keep that WTVM weather app handy as we continue to track those pop up storms during your afternoons and evenings!

