Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lee Co. Commission meets with “Investing in Alabama’s Counties” program, could receive millions

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Finding the best ways to use taxpayer dollars was the focus of a meeting in east Alabama Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Lee County Commission met with the Association of County Commissions of Alabama to talk about a program called Investing in Alabama’s Counties.

It’s a project that begins with statewide listening sessions. It continues with the identification of best and most important uses of funding to meet federal and state requirements. The project concludes with goals or projects. If Lee County joins in this process, they would get $33 million as part of IAC.

“Encouraging counties to take a strategic look at the this money that is being made available through the federal law, evaluate the needs through the community and then make funding decisions based on how you can fund through the law,” said Sonny Brasfield, executive director of ACCA.

“The county is receiving the money, the issue is spending in a way that complies with the federal way that complies with Alabama law and then has the best impact of their community,” Brasfield added.

The deadline for Lee County to decide whether to join or not is Friday, July 16. Chambers and Randolph are two of the 23 counties already on board.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman ID’d in fatal shooting on Milgen Rd. in Columbus
Handcuffs
Columbus police arrest suspect in Milgen Rd. murder
Georgia man dies after being severely injured by fireworks
Russell County couple warns COVID-19 pandemic is not over
Russell County couple warns COVID-19 pandemic is not over
Columbus police searching for suspect in St. Mary’s Rd. hit and run involving a pedestrian
Columbus police searching for suspect in St. Mary’s Rd. hit and run involving a pedestrian

Latest News

MILITARY MATTERS: Boy raising thousands of dollars and scoops for troops
MILITARY MATTERS: Boy raising thousands of dollars and scoops for troops
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Columbus man warns of Catalytic Converter Thieves
Columbus man warns of catalytic converter thieves