Lions use defense to dominate NAL

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Lions are literally in the middle of their big midseason break, a 21-day stretch in between games in a season that’s seen them establish themselves as a power in the National Arena League and a frontrunner to bring another league championship to Columbus.

The Lions offense has been amazingly good thru the first five games, currently second in the league points per game,

In the first three games in their four-game win streak, they had strong first halves and then a drop in efficiency in the second half but hanging on for victories.

They really put on a show in Greensboro a week and a half ago, scoring on every offensive possession.

“I’m looking at it like, ‘Are we that good? Or… I don’t know,’” said head coach Jason Gibson. “But any time you can play defense man, you can win football games and we can play defense.”

Yes, as much talent as the offense has shown, the defense has been even better, holding opponents under 40 points and under 200 yards per game. They lead the NAL with 11 sacks and 13 turnovers in five games.

“We added speed, we added guys with a mentality of we’re going to come after you and get you, and that defense gets better and better every day, every practice and they take pride in it,” Gibson said. “When you play with speed and passion and guys flying around on defense, that’s how you win football games. You can have a high powered offense but some days that offense is just not going to click -- that’s just the way it is – but when you play can defense, you can win.”

They’ve been doing plenty of that, that’s for sure. The Lions get back at it in a week from Saturday when they travel to Jacksonville to take on the Sharks, when they can officially clinch home field for the first round of the NAL playoffs.

