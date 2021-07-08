Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Columbus police, one person is dead after a shooting at a local restaurant, Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen.

Police believe 36-year-old Jean Richelieu shot and killed 31-year-old Davetta Mims in the parking lot of the restaurant. Owner, Donna Bryant, says she and her staff saw it when it happened.

She told News Leader 9, they both came into the restaurant together often. According to her, it looked like it was an accident. She said Richelieu appeared to be distraught when he realized trying to save Mims didn’t work.

“Not sure who he was to her. She comes in the restaurant all the time. She comes in the restaurant all the time. He comes in the restaurant all the time. It was just another day for them, coming to the restaurant, picking up their food and leaving. It just didn’t turn out that way yesterday.”, said Bryant. “The young lady just placed an order, she was getting ready to come in and pick it up and the next thing we knew, he was pulling her out the car, blood everywhere saying she got shot.”

Richelieu has been charged with her murder. No word yet on when he will go before a judge.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department. Bryant also told News Leader 9, she extends her condolences to the family of 31-year-old Davetta Mims.