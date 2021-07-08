Business Break
Police identify 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators have identified three men found shot to death on the golf course of a country club in the Atlanta suburbs, but it’s still unclear what prompted Saturday’s violence.

Police say golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down when he went to find out why a white pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

Two other men were found dead in the bed of the pickup truck.

Both had been fatally shot.

CRIME | Many questions linger about Aiken County kidnapping, murder

Police on Wednesday identified those men as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.

The shooter is believed to have gotten away on foot.

The slaying happened amid a deadly crime wave across the two-state region as well as the U.S. At least 150 people were shot to death across the country over the holiday weekend.

Friends have been saying they couldn’t imagine why Siller would be killed.

“No one would set out with calculated evil, to set out and do something wrong to Gene,” said friend Rand Eberhard. “Gene was a bringer of light. The goodness of God. He was a peaceful dude. He built community. Didn’t have one enemy.”

