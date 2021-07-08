UPDATE: Walker St. shooting victim dies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has died after being shot on Walker Street Monday evening, Coroner Freeman Worely confirmed to News Leader 9.

Columbus police say the shooting incident happened Monday at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Walker Street.

The victim, Billy Joe Crocker, was in critical condition following the shooting. He died of his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit is continuing its investigation.

There is no word at this time on any suspects.

