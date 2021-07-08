COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm and humid conditions persist through Friday with all of the deep tropical moisture left behind from the outside of Elsa. We will keep rain chances around each day with these humid conditions in place with the best shot at a shower or storm coming in the afternoon and evening hours. It will be breezy at times today and tomorrow with winds around 10-15 mph, and this breeze will help make it more comfortable when outside. Highs stay in the 80s through the end of the week before we re-introduce lower-90s to the forecast for the weekend. We are tracking the potential for some slightly drier air in the mix this weekend, and while it will still be a little muggy, it won’t be the oppressive humidity we have been seeing.

