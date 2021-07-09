Auburn Athletics mourns loss of pioneer Dr. Jane Moore

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is mourning the loss of one of the most influential woman in the history of its athletics department. Dr. Jane B. Moore has died.

“For more than 50 years, Dr. Jane Moore made an indelible impact on Auburn University and Auburn Athletics,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “She believed in the human touch, a quality she consistently demonstrated to student-athletes, who have benefited profoundly from her example.”

Moore came to Auburn in 1969 after earning her Doctorate of Education in physical education from the University of Alabama.

In 1975, she made history as the first woman to serve on the Auburn University Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics. And she continued serving on numerous athletics committees for more than four decades.

Moore spent nearly 30 years on the faculty of what is now Auburn University’s School of Kinesiology.

She was a pioneering researcher in biomechanics, establishing the Kindergarten Motor Development Program in conjunction with the Auburn College of Education and Auburn City School System, making scholarly contributions to advance the understanding about how children move and learn to move.

Moore was honored in 2002 when the university’s softball complex was named Jane B. Moore Field. And in 2016 she received the university’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

She was also an avid volunteer with organizations like the Food Bank of East Alabama, East Alabama Medical Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County and the Alabama School of Fine Arts.

