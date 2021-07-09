Columbus Police Department issues arrest warrants for fatal hit and run suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in the fatal hit and run on Macon Rd. early Thursday morning.

On July 8 at approximately 4:26 a.m., officers responded to the area of Macon Rd. and Primrose Rd. in reference to a motor vehicle accident. Once officers arrived on the scene, the accident was determined to be fatal. Columbus Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley identified the victim as 57-year-old Sean Kelly Montgomery of Columbus. Montgomery was struck while operating a scooter.

During the course of the investigation, probable cause was established and arrest warrants were issued for 27-year-old Brittany Latten for homicide by vehicle, hit and run, and other associated traffic charges.

At this time Latten has not been arrested.

If you have any information related to this case, contact 911 or Corporal James Jenkins at 706-225-4028

