Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Symphony Orchestra announces 2021-2022 season

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Symphony Orchestra announced their 2021-2022 concert season today, presented by TSYS.

It will kick off on October 16th with a performance of Vivaldi in Venice.

On November 13th -- the Orchestra will hold a performance of The Greats: Beethoven and Schubert.

In January of 2022, the Orchestra will perform 3 Beatles songs like you’ve never heard before!

On March 26th, the CSO will celebrate two Beethoven masterpieces.

“Northern Lights” will round out the season on April 9th.

You can purchase season tickets at the RiverCenter box office on Broadway.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash near Primrose Rd., Macon Rd.
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident
Gene Siller
Police identify 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course
Columbus man warns of Catalytic Converter Thieves
Columbus man warns of catalytic converter thieves

Latest News

COVID vaccine clinic to be held in Russell Co. this weekend
COVID vaccine clinic to be held in Russell Co. this weekend
New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
Vaccine hesitancy amongst the Black community
Vaccine hesitancy amongst the Black community
Harris County School District offering virtual learning for at risk students
Harris County School District offering virtual learning for at risk students