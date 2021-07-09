Columbus Symphony Orchestra announces 2021-2022 season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Symphony Orchestra announced their 2021-2022 concert season today, presented by TSYS.

It will kick off on October 16th with a performance of Vivaldi in Venice.

On November 13th -- the Orchestra will hold a performance of The Greats: Beethoven and Schubert.

In January of 2022, the Orchestra will perform 3 Beatles songs like you’ve never heard before!

On March 26th, the CSO will celebrate two Beethoven masterpieces.

“Northern Lights” will round out the season on April 9th.

You can purchase season tickets at the RiverCenter box office on Broadway.

