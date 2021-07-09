COVID vaccine clinic to be held in Russell Co. this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County EMA and Mount Olive Baptist Church are teaming up to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It will be a drive through clinic located at Mount Olive Baptist Church on Nuckols Road in Phenix City.

It will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given to people 12 years and older. Parental consent will be needed for children 12 to 17 years old.

You are encouraged to bring your insurance card if available. The second dose will be offered July 31st.

