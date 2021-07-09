Harris County School District offering virtual learning for at risk students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many kids prepare to head back in person for the next school year, the Harris County School District is offering virtual learning for at risk students.

However, it’s only for students considered medically fragile.

Local mom Jamy Hart has a son with Autonomic Dysfunction, a disease that takes control of your nervous system and she says he caught COVID twice during the previous school year.

“After he caught it the first time we just never got over the fatigue,” said Hart.

Parents like her in Harris county with at risk or medically fragile children have two weeks to enroll their at risk children into the Harris County Virtual Program.

The Assistant Superintendent of Support Services for the Harris County School District, Sheila Baker, tells us they’re thrilled to be returning to in person learning, but they’re also considering the needs of all students.

“We knew that there were going to be some students that were apart of our society that is medically fragile,” said Baker.

She also says for a child to be considered medically fragile, they have to meet certain qualifications.

“The student has some kind of condition that is medically or chronic illness or some type of specialized therapy or some type of illness that would inhibit the student from attending school on a regular basis,” explained Baker.

Hart’s son falls under that and she will be applying for the Harris County Virtual program. On one hand, she is thankful they are offering this program but says she is concerned about how he will do.

“Last year he didn’t do so well in the second semester because he was virtual,” said Hart.

Harris County school officials say if you are a parent want to apply in person, the schools are operating from 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

The Assistant Superintendent for Support Services says the two week application window will give them time staff their schools according to the program.

If your child meets the criteria for the program you have until July 15th to apply.

