New details emerge in Reese Rd. drive-by shooting as suspect appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police say 25-year-old Demetrius Daniels was shot and killed around 3 p.m. on April 11th of this year, while he was sitting on a front porch of a Reese Road home in Columbus.

Detective Robert Nicholas with CPD says 17 rounds were fired from an assault rifle style gun from a Nissan Altima with a very noticeable set of rims. Nicholas says it matched the Nissan Altima that 33-year-old Quinton Williams entered as a passenger the night before in the parking lot of Club Fetish on Armour Road.

Nicholas says Williams was involved in a fight at Club Fetish with Demetrius Daniels, and another man of no relation other than friendship, Rodney Daniels. Rodney Daniels was with Demetrius Daniels when the shooting happened but was not hit.

CPD says surveillance video shows the fight at Club Fetish and also the shooting the next day on Reese Road.

Attorney Stacy Jackson is representing Williams.

“This car that was at Fetish and allegedly the scene of the crime does not belong to my client. So the important question is who owns this black Nissan Altima? I think that’s the most important question that needs to be answered,” said Jackson.

Through GPS plotting, CPD used search warrants to track down the location of Williams cell phone at the time of the murder. It pinged at the scene where the shooting happened.

Jackson says that doesn’t mean his client was in the car.

“...That’s a device. That’s not a person. A device can’t fire a weapon or do anything so the fact that a physical device may have been at a certain place does not place Quinton Williams doing a certain thing or doing something to someone,” said Jackson.

Williams also shared a news article on his phone of the murder scene.

Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause in the case and it moves now to Superior Court.

The driver or owner of that Nissan Altima has not been identified at this time and Columbus police did not comment further about anyone else involved during the hearing.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.