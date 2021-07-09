Business Break
Paws Humane Society hosts “Empty the Shelters” adoption event

(Source: PAWS Humane)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society and the BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its summer “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

The event began July 7 and will end July 11. This is a quarterly effort that has helped more than 53,000 pets find homes nationwide.

BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $25 or less per dog, cat, puppy and kitten. The adults cats fee is waived.  

This summer’s event will be hosted in more than 180 shelters in 40 states, including Paws Humane Society in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“We are trying really hard to make space for new animals that need our help,” said Courtney Pierce, Director of Adoption. “We are parting with Animal Control, it has been an interesting couple of weeks. They had a lot of intake so we are really trying to keep the momentum going and trying to keep them from neutralizing an animal for space so we are moving as many as we can over here.”

All interested adopters can find more details online at www.pawshumane.org

