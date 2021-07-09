Pioneer Little League Major All-Star girls to play in State tournament this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pioneer Little League’s Major All-Star softball team is headed to the State tournament, which begins this weekend.

The state tournament is in Watkinsville, just outside of Athens. The game will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning against their opponents, West Point Little League.

The girls left Columbus Friday morning and were escorted by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We won the district title and we are headed to state,” said Head Coach Chad Norris. “It’s a big deal for our girls and we are really excited and very proud of their accomplishments.”

The girls’ main goal this weekend is to have fun and to make it to the championship game on July 15.

