Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pioneer Little League Major All-Star girls to play in State tournament this weekend

Pioneer Little League Major All-Star ladies
Pioneer Little League Major All-Star ladies(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pioneer Little League’s Major All-Star softball team is headed to the State tournament, which begins this weekend.

The state tournament is in Watkinsville, just outside of Athens. The game will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning against their opponents, West Point Little League.

The girls left Columbus Friday morning and were escorted by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We won the district title and we are headed to state,” said Head Coach Chad Norris. “It’s a big deal for our girls and we are really excited and very proud of their accomplishments.”

The girls’ main goal this weekend is to have fun and to make it to the championship game on July 15.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash near Primrose Rd., Macon Rd.
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident
Gene Siller
Police identify 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course
Columbus man warns of Catalytic Converter Thieves
Columbus man warns of catalytic converter thieves

Latest News

The Columbus Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in the early...
Columbus Police Department issues arrest warrants for fatal hit and run suspect
In this file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp gives a thumbs-up to...
Q&A with Georgia Gov. Kemp: Voters ‘know what the truth is’
Gene Siller
Suspect arrested in slaying of golf pro, 2 others in Georgia
Columbus Symphony Orchestra announces 2021-2022 season
Columbus Symphony Orchestra announces 2021-2022 season