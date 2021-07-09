Q&A with Georgia Gov. Kemp: Voters ‘know what the truth is’

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says voters “know what the truth is” when it comes to the job he’s performed as governor.

Kemp spoke to The Associated Press ahead of his Saturday reelection campaign launch.

In 2018, Kemp won the Republican primary for governor propelled by grassroots conservatives and a late endorsement from then-President Donald Trump. Now, former NFL player Herschel Walker is considering a primary challenge to Kemp, and Trump has vowed to campaign against Kemp to punish him for standing by Georgia’s election results favoring Democrat Joe Biden.

Kemp says he isn’t worried about national celebrity and plans to run “scared and hard” in order to win.

Kemp has more than $9 million on hand more than a year before the 2022 general election. The incumbent reports having raised nearly $4 million from Feb. 1 through June 30.

Kemp has raised nearly $12 million since the beginning of 2020. He is one of dozens of statewide candidates who filed campaign finance reports Thursday with state ethics officials. More than a quarter of Kemp’s money was from donors giving the maximum contribution of $7,000.

Vernon Jones, a former Democratic state representative who is now challenging Kemp in the Republican primary, reports raising $650,000.

No Democrats have filed yet, although 2018 nominee Stacey Abrams could launch a rematch.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.