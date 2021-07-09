Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Q&A with Georgia Gov. Kemp: Voters ‘know what the truth is’

In this file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp gives a thumbs-up to...
In this file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp gives a thumbs-up to supporters, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says voters “know what the truth is” when it comes to the job he’s performed as governor.

Kemp spoke to The Associated Press ahead of his Saturday reelection campaign launch.

In 2018, Kemp won the Republican primary for governor propelled by grassroots conservatives and a late endorsement from then-President Donald Trump. Now, former NFL player Herschel Walker is considering a primary challenge to Kemp, and Trump has vowed to campaign against Kemp to punish him for standing by Georgia’s election results favoring Democrat Joe Biden.

Kemp says he isn’t worried about national celebrity and plans to run “scared and hard” in order to win.

Kemp has more than $9 million on hand more than a year before the 2022 general election. The incumbent reports having raised nearly $4 million from Feb. 1 through June 30.

Kemp has raised nearly $12 million since the beginning of 2020. He is one of dozens of statewide candidates who filed campaign finance reports Thursday with state ethics officials. More than a quarter of Kemp’s money was from donors giving the maximum contribution of $7,000.

Vernon Jones, a former Democratic state representative who is now challenging Kemp in the Republican primary, reports raising $650,000.

No Democrats have filed yet, although 2018 nominee Stacey Abrams could launch a rematch.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash near Primrose Rd., Macon Rd.
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident
Gene Siller
Police identify 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course
Columbus man warns of Catalytic Converter Thieves
Columbus man warns of catalytic converter thieves

Latest News

Pioneer Little League Major All-Star ladies
Pioneer Little League Major All-Star girls to play in State tournament this weekend
The Columbus Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in the early...
Columbus Police Department issues arrest warrants for fatal hit and run suspect
Gene Siller
Suspect arrested in slaying of golf pro, 2 others in Georgia
Columbus Symphony Orchestra announces 2021-2022 season
Columbus Symphony Orchestra announces 2021-2022 season