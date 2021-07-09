Business Break
Saturday Drier Than Sunday; Both Days Hot & Muggy

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into our weekend, the coverage of rain looks a little lower on Saturday versus Sunday, so that might be a good time to get out and about and get some things done. You know the drill, however - even on the ‘wet’ days, there will still be intervals of dry weather and some folks may not see much in the way of rain at all. For next week, we will see more of the same - hit or miss showers and storms to go along with the heat and humidity. It looks like Wednesday and Thursday may end up being the driest days in the forecast next week, and because of that, highs will be a few degrees warmer on those days. As of now, the tropics are quiet as Elsa makes an exit.

