Settling Into a Summertime Pattern

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have one more day of highs in the upper-80s and oppressively muggy conditions. We will keep a 30% coverage of pop-up summertime storms in the afternoon and evening hours. For the weekend, the forecast is looking pretty nice as some slightly less humid air moves into the valley. These slightly drier conditions will put highs back into the lower-90s while we keep a low end rain coverage of pop-up showers and storms around mainly in the evening hours. We keep that summertime afternoon storm chance in the forecast through the rest of the forecast period, but by the middle of next week we will see a lower coverage around the 20% range. Highs stay in the lower-90s for the majority of the next 9 days as morning lows stay in the lower-70s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.