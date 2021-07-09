Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in slaying of golf pro, 2 others at Georgia country club

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. - An arrest has been made in the slaying of three men found shot to death on a golf course in an Atlanta suburb.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said that Bryan Rhoden was taken into custody Thursday evening in Chamblee.

Rhoden faces numerous charges, including three counts of murder.

Police say golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down Saturday when he went to find out why a pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

CRIME | Suspect named in inmate slaying at Augusta State Medical Prison

Two other men were found dead in the bed of the pickup truck.

Both had been fatally shot.

Police on Wednesday identified those men as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.

Police haven’t said what prompted the violence.

The slaying happened amid a deadly crime wave across the two-state region as well as the U.S. At least 150 people were shot to death across the country over the holiday weekend.

Friends have been saying they couldn’t imagine why Siller would be killed.

“No one would set out with calculated evil, to set out and do something wrong to Gene,” said friend Rand Eberhard. “Gene was a bringer of light. The goodness of God. He was a peaceful dude. He built community. Didn’t have one enemy.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash near Primrose Rd., Macon Rd.
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident
Gene Siller
Police identify 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course
Columbus man warns of Catalytic Converter Thieves
Columbus man warns of catalytic converter thieves

Latest News

WTVM News Leader 9 at 5am
Columbus Symphony Orchestra announces 2021-2022 season
Columbus Symphony Orchestra announces 2021-2022 season
COVID vaccine clinic to be held in Russell Co. this weekend
COVID vaccine clinic to be held in Russell Co. this weekend
New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine