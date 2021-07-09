Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Vaccine hesitancy amongst the Black community

“Even if they offered me a million dollars, I don’t think I’d take the shot.”
By James Giles
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Data from the CDC suggests less than nine percent of black people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Many say the reason for this is vaccine hesitancy. News Leader 9 spoke with people around the Fountain City, and all have a similar viewpoint.

Some Black people don’t trust the vaccine because of a lack of trust in the government. According to CDC statistics, of the 58% of people have identified their race for the COVID-19 vaccine, almost two thirds were white, 16% were Hispanic, and 9% were black.

While that is a small percentage of the population, some people like Kameron Leatherwood isn’t ruling out getting vaccinated.

“The black community in general are afraid in general of anything that’s new.”, said Leatherwood, a Columbus man.

Sarah Denise told News Leader 9, she believed it was important for her to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to protect those around her.

“Well I’d say definitely do your research. Do it for yourself. It’s a personal decision that’s what I believe.”, said Denise. “To me I think it is a personal decision but I think it’s important for protecting our community.”

However, Alex Battle, a Columbus woman, said she did do her research, and her family made the decision to say no to the shot.

“I look at the misinformation that was brought out about COVID in the beginning, and how they put the vaccination together so fast.”, said Battle. “Doctor’s push for someone like me to get vaccinated because I’m diabetic but they don’t know the after affects. I haven’t seen where black people should trust the government.”

According to Battle, a part of her argument is the government hasn’t exactly earned the trust of the black community back yet. According to Pam Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department, part of the hesitancy might have something to do with the Tuskegee Experiments.

According to Marcia Hollingsworth, her past experience with a vaccine is the reason why she won’t get vaccinated against COVID-19.

”I used to be in the military, and I never got any vaccine besides the flu shot, and I was forced to and I got sick. I’m not a person who gets sick so that’s why I didn’t take it.”, said Hollingsworth. “Even if they offered me a million dollars, I don’t think I’d take the shot. I just think it’s a personal preference. I don’t think it’s cool to badger people who haven’t taken it.”

Columbus Health Department officials told News Leader 9 they’re still working to get to hard to reach communities and help them make informed decisions when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman ID’d in fatal shooting on Milgen Rd. in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash.
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal crash near Primrose Rd., Macon Rd.
Handcuffs
Columbus police arrest suspect in Milgen Rd. murder
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident
Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen owner believes Tuesday afternoon Milgen Road shooting was an accident

Latest News

New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
New law requires rising 11th graders to get meningococcal vaccine
Harris County School District offering virtual learning for at risk students
Harris County School District offering virtual learning for at risk students
Man charged in Tuesday afternoon restaurant shooting appears in court
Man charged in Tuesday afternoon restaurant shooting appears in court
Gene Siller
Police identify 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course