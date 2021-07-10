Crunch Fitness opening Auburn location this fall

Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - A national fitness chain is coming to Auburn this fall.

Crunch Fitness is set to open in the Market Square shopping center, breathing new life into the mostly-vacant plaza. In a Facebook post, the chain said the $5 million, 40,000 sq. fitness center will be housed in the former OfficeMax and Pier 1 Imports buildings.

The $5 million facility will have several amenities including classes, cardio, free weights, babysitting service, spray and UV tanning, and hydromassage.

An exact opening date has not been released.

