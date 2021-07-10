Business Break
LaGrange men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two LaGrange men are behind bars accused of stealing catalytic converters out of cars in Troup County.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 85 Friday morning and found numerous catalytic converters stolen from Troup County vehicles.

53-year-old Lewis Duncan and 42-year-old Randall Douglas were arrested and taken to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

They are facing charges of theft by taking, possession of tools for a crime, and criminal damage. Additional charges are pending.  

Earlier this week, News Leader 9 reported that many thieves have been targeting catalytic converters in communities across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

