LaGrange men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two LaGrange men are behind bars accused of stealing catalytic converters out of cars in Troup County.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 85 Friday morning and found numerous catalytic converters stolen from Troup County vehicles.

53-year-old Lewis Duncan and 42-year-old Randall Douglas were arrested and taken to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

They are facing charges of theft by taking, possession of tools for a crime, and criminal damage. Additional charges are pending.

Earlier this week, News Leader 9 reported that many thieves have been targeting catalytic converters in communities across the Chattahoochee Valley.

