Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thelma’s Kitchen is owned and operated by Nathaniel Walker, a convicted felon who believes wholeheartedly in second chances.

“We’re here in Columbus- at first when I pulled up-and I was telling everybody where the restaurant is at- the first thing they said was you know why that area?.. You know and I know my purpose. So God spoke to me and said why not there? And the longer I’m here I see that there is a need for this area here… A person like me,” said Walker.

“He is such a wonderful son in law. To name a restaurant after me… I couldn’t have a better person to look up to,” said Mrs. Thelma, Nathaniel’s mother in law. “And he has a special dream of those who have gone astray- especially young people who have gone astray earlier in life. He has a special dream that he can help them get on their feet again, because he was given a second chance.”

An employee of 7 years had nothing but good things to say.

“He just…. He believes in other people. You know somebody had to believe in him so he believes in other people” he said.

“And we just wanna thank everybody for coming out. We love you guys… and I gotta get back to the kitchen,” said Walker.

Thelma’s Kitchen is located on Victory Drive in Columbus. They are open 7 days a week from 11a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to their Facebook page, their speciality is homestyle southern cuisine.

