A Typical Summer Weather Weekend Ahead

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the weekend we will see a very typical summertime forecast across the Chattahoochee Valley. For Saturday highs will be in the lower-90s while we keep things breezy with some slightly less muggy conditions than we saw during the week. We will keep the pop-up shower and storm chance in the forecast every single day as we keep this summertime pattern in place across the region. Highs are in the 90s again for Sunday while we see a few more afternoon showers and storms around than that of Saturday. For the most part, we will stay in the lower-90s through the extended forecast as we settle into this summerlike pattern across the valley.

