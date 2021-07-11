Braves react to Ronald Acuña Jr.’s season-ending injury

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - After suffering a torn ACL on Saturday, Braves star ourfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is done for the season. He hit .283 with 24 homers and 17 stolen bases this year.

Manager Brain Snitker is confident Acuña will be back better than ever next season.

“I’ve had players that have had these and they tell me when they come back they feel like somebody could run a truck over them.” Snitker said. “Ronald’s strong. He takes great care of himself. I expect him to recover and be just as strong as he ever was.”

Acuna was supposed to star for the National League in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

