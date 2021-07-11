Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Braves react to Ronald Acuña Jr.’s season-ending injury

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - After suffering a torn ACL on Saturday, Braves star ourfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is done for the season. He hit .283 with 24 homers and 17 stolen bases this year.

Manager Brain Snitker is confident Acuña will be back better than ever next season.

“I’ve had players that have had these and they tell me when they come back they feel like somebody could run a truck over them.” Snitker said. “Ronald’s strong. He takes great care of himself. I expect him to recover and be just as strong as he ever was.”

Acuna was supposed to star for the National League in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
I-85 reopens after crash in Opelika
Former Columbus Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh dies
New details emerge in Reese Rd. drive-by shooting as suspect appears in court
New details emerge in Reese Rd. drive-by shooting as suspect appears in court
LaGrange men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Braves react to Ronald Acuña's season-ending injury
Braves react to Ronald Acuña's season-ending injury
Lions thrive thanks to fan support
Lions thrive thanks to fan support
Hoots sweep Astros to extend winning streak to three
Hoots sweep Astros to extend winning streak to three
Hoots wild game versus Astros suspended by lightning
Hoots wild game versus Astros suspended by lightning