East Alabama church hosts drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama community is continuing efforts to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s East Central District held a drive thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Phenix City.

They gave out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 years and older at today’s drive-through clinic.

“This means that the community is interested in what we’re doing and they want something better because we’ve got to get beyond this pandemic and we still have to live after it,” said Pastor Patrick Brown, Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

The second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered July 31.

