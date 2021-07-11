Business Break
Former Columbus Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh dies

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former longtime Columbus elected official has passed away.

Former Mayor Pro Tem and City Councilor Evelyn Turner Pugh died Saturday, according to Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson who says he received the news this afternoon.

Citing health challenges, including Parkinson’s disease, Turner Pugh retired from city council’s District 4 seat in October 2019.

She served as an elected official for nearly three decades.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

