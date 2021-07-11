Business Break
Fountain City Teen Poetry Slam celebrates 10 years

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Teen Poetry Slam is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of empowering young artists of the Chattahoochee Valley with a special show.

The group held the show “Imagining Futures” at the RiverCenter for The Performing Arts in Columbus Saturday evening.

The show featured a free poetry exhibition with new, current, and alumni members of the organization.

With current local and national events, organizers say the show aims to encourage the community to imagine a brighter future through the gaze of young people.

“Especially with the year we’ve had, the current climate - I feel a strong sense of hope and resilience working with these young people. The future is so bright and I’ve been blessed at a front row to look at it every day.,” said Johnathan Eddie, organization founder.

The Fountain City Teen Poetry Slam is a regional nonprofit sharing spoken word performances, creative writing, education, and youth development programs.

