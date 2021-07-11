Hoots sweep Astros to extend winning streak to three

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots extended their Sunbelt Baseball League winning streak to three games with a doubleheader sweep of the Gwinnett Astros on Saturday at Golden Park, winning a game that had been suspended 8-6 and following it up with a 3-2 victory in the regularly scheduled game.

Friday night’s game versus the Astros (10-9) was halted due to lightning with the Hoots leading 6-1 in the bottom of the second inning. Solo homers by Cole Mathis and Matt McDade iced the victory. Daniel Holley earned the win with Ryan Middleton picking up the save with a perfect ninth inning.

The Hoots (8-10) posted a comeback win in the nightcap. Ellis Yohn singled home Charles Crawford in the fifth inning to tie the game at 2-2. In the sixth, Zac Rice led off with a double, brought home by an RBI single by Cameron Gray.

Clay Weatherly was the winning pitcher, striking out four in one and two-thirds innings of work. Slade James got the save, getting the final out on a bases-loaded comebacker.

