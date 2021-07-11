Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hoots sweep Astros to extend winning streak to three

By Dave Platta
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots extended their Sunbelt Baseball League winning streak to three games with a doubleheader sweep of the Gwinnett Astros on Saturday at Golden Park, winning a game that had been suspended 8-6 and following it up with a 3-2 victory in the regularly scheduled game.

Friday night’s game versus the Astros (10-9) was halted due to lightning with the Hoots leading 6-1 in the bottom of the second inning. Solo homers by Cole Mathis and Matt McDade iced the victory. Daniel Holley earned the win with Ryan Middleton picking up the save with a perfect ninth inning.

The Hoots (8-10) posted a comeback win in the nightcap. Ellis Yohn singled home Charles Crawford in the fifth inning to tie the game at 2-2. In the sixth, Zac Rice led off with a double, brought home by an RBI single by Cameron Gray.

Clay Weatherly was the winning pitcher, striking out four in one and two-thirds innings of work. Slade James got the save, getting the final out on a bases-loaded comebacker.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-85 reopens after crash in Opelika
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
New details emerge in Reese Rd. drive-by shooting as suspect appears in court
New details emerge in Reese Rd. drive-by shooting as suspect appears in court
The Columbus Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in the early...
Columbus Police Department issues arrest warrants for fatal hit and run suspect
LaGrange men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Hoots wild game versus Astros suspended by lightning
Hoots wild game versus Astros suspended by lightning
Dr. Jane B. Moore, a pioneer in Auburn athletics is shown here with Auburn softball coach...
Auburn Athletics mourns loss of pioneer Dr. Jane Moore
Pioneer Little League Major All-Star ladies
Pioneer Little League Major All-Star girls to play in State tournament this weekend
Area teams prepare for football season with 7-on-7 scrimmages
Area teams prepare for football season with 7-on-7 scrimmages