LaFayette police officer receives 2020 Officer of the Year award

Officer Devonte Allen receives 2020 Officer of the Year award
Officer Devonte Allen receives 2020 Officer of the Year award(Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - While he’s only been on the job for a year, a LaFayette police officer is making a huge impact in east Alabama.

On July 8, Officer Devonte Allen was awarded the title of LaFayette’s Police Department’s 2020 CrimeStopper Officer of the Year.

Officer Allen is assigned to the patrol division. He led the police department in 2020 arrests, making a total of 385 arrests last year, according to officials.

“Officer Allen is one of our hardest working officers at the department. He is heading to a bright future in law enforcement,” said Captain Christopher Trice.

“Officer Allen’s performance in carrying out his duties is in keeping with the highest standards and expectations in law enforcement in the State of Alabama, The City of LaFayette, and the LaFayette Police Department,” wrote Tony A. Garrett, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers executive director.

The CrimeStoppers recognition is normally in January at an annual luncheon in downtown Montgomery. The luncheon was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, but its expected to resume next year.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

