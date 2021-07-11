Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange man facing sexual battery, false imprisonment charges

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday, July 9, the LaGrange Police Department started an investigation into a sexual assault.

During the investigation, police determined the perpetrator was Roy Christopher Daniel.

Daniel was taken into custody at the LaGrange Police Department on Saturday, July 10. He now faces three counts of sexual battery and one count of false imprisonment, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-85 reopens after crash in Opelika
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
Thelma’s Kitchen restaurant opens in Columbus
New details emerge in Reese Rd. drive-by shooting as suspect appears in court
New details emerge in Reese Rd. drive-by shooting as suspect appears in court
The Columbus Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in the early...
Columbus Police Department issues arrest warrants for fatal hit and run suspect
LaGrange men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

East Alabama church hosts drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic
Fountain City Teen Poetry Slam celebrates 10 years
RC Cola Museum holds grand opening in Columbus
Former Columbus Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh dies