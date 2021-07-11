LaGrange man facing sexual battery, false imprisonment charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday, July 9, the LaGrange Police Department started an investigation into a sexual assault.

During the investigation, police determined the perpetrator was Roy Christopher Daniel.

Daniel was taken into custody at the LaGrange Police Department on Saturday, July 10. He now faces three counts of sexual battery and one count of false imprisonment, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.